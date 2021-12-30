BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCRX stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

