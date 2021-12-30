Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 83,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The company has a market capitalization of $282.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

