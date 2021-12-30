BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $15.69 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $54.47 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.48 or 0.07771276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.64 or 0.99688289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00051267 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

