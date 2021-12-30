Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTTX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
Shares of BTTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $29.40.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
