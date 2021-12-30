Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Receives Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTTX. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BTTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $29.40.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283 in the last ninety days.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

