Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Research by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in National Research by 63.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Research in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

