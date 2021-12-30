Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

