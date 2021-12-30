Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

