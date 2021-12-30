BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. CLSA raised BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $260.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.78. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $222.21 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

