Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 336 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.65. 68,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $468.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

