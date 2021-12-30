Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,947 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 538,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,033 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

