Bbva USA Sells 670 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.