Bbva USA Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bbva USA reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 60.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,214 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 44.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

