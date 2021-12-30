Bbva USA Has $1.94 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $311.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.70. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.