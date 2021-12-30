Bbva USA Has $1.81 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bbva USA lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

