Bbva USA Has $1.34 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,585,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

