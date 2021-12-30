Bbva USA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 340.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

IEX stock opened at $235.83 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.