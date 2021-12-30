Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Basic-Fit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Basic-Fit NV engages in the operation of fitness clubs under one and the same Basic-Fit label. The firm operates through the following segments: the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Spain. Its application offers workout schedule, access to GXR video platform for group classes and online coach.

