Barnett & Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $168.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

