Barnett & Company Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Mueller Industries by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

