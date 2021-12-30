Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.19

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 1180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

