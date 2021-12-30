Barclays Reiterates “$54.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $54.00 price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,159,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,956,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,728,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,576,000 after acquiring an additional 457,513 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $2,521,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 731,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 375,173 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 206,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $6,018,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.