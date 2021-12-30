Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

