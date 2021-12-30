Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

