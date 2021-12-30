Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.3% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 255,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.