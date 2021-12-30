Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.44

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.01. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

