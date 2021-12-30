Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 6,431 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

