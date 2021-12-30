Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

NYSE:ALV opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.