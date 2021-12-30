Banco de Sabadell S.A Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $159,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.58. The company has a market cap of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

