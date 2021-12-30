Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 462 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ABB were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after buying an additional 608,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,539,000 after buying an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

