Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.35. 1,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

