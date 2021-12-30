Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.89.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634 in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

