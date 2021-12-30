Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

