Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier Sells 10,184 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 21st, Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.
AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
