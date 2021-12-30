Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier Sells 10,184 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christophe Couturier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avantor alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avantor by 111,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.