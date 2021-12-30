Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,457.50 in Stock

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Senior Officer Chris Bakker purchased 11,450 shares of Avanti Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,648.

Shares of AVN opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$74.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.44. Avanti Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.17.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

