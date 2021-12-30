Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $111.50 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $111.50 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

