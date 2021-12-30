Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 62179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

