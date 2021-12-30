Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 15.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 241,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

