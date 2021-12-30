Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 374,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

