Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $8.75 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $367.03. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

