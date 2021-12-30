AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

