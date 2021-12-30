AtromG8 Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $76,192.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057136 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.75 or 0.07815085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.55 or 1.00181543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00073108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051278 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007973 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

