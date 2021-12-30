ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post $185.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.28 million and the highest is $185.83 million. ATN International reported sales of $123.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $600.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.41 million to $600.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $742.47 million, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,318. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02. ATN International has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $635.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

