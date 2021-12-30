Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Boosted by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after purchasing an additional 467,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after purchasing an additional 170,495 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

