Atlas Protocol (ATP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $723,900.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $723,900.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.56 or 0.07801054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,418.84 or 1.00097574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007985 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

