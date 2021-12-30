Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Head to Head Comparison

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Copco and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.28% 30.44% 14.35% Pjsc Lukoil 6.97% 13.11% 8.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Pjsc Lukoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.88 billion 7.85 $1.61 billion $1.68 41.74 Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.78 $209.41 million $11.23 7.81

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pjsc Lukoil. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Atlas Copco pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 9 2 1 2.23 Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas Copco presently has a consensus target price of $530.00, indicating a potential upside of 655.85%. Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than Pjsc Lukoil.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Pjsc Lukoil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems. The Vacuum Technique segment deals with vacuum products, exhaust management systems, valves, and related equipment. The Industrial Technique segment offers industrial power tools and systems, assembly solutions, quality assurance products, and software and services. The Power Technique segment supplies air, power, and flow solutions through products such as mobile compressors, pumps, light towers, and generators along with a number of complementary products. The company was founded by Eduard Fränckel on February 21, 1873 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

