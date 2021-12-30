Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 99,629 shares.The stock last traded at $28.93 and had previously closed at $28.90.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

