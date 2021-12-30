Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.01. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of C$969.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.94.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$159.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

