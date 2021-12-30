Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. PMV Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $23.43 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $374,512 in the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

