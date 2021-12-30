Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,072,698 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,072,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000. BELLUS Health comprises about 4.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.37% of BELLUS Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

