Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Up 0.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.73. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50. The stock has a market cap of C$86.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.